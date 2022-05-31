LSU Shreveport’s Nathan Beyer dives back to first base before Faulkner first baseman Justice Lucas is able to pick him off during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Tennessee Wesleyan Carson Ford comes into his celebrating teammates following a home run against Webber International in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Webber International shortstop Richard Rodriguez reacts after missing a chance to tag Tennessee Wesleyan runner out at first in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Webber International Josh Blackmore slides safely into second base as Tennessee Wesleyan shortstop Dan Sayre tries to tag him out in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
LSU Shreveport pitcher Kevin Miranda fires off some heat during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Austin Johnson
LSU Shreveport outfielder Cameron Lewis slides safely into third base during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Faulkner pitcher Brayan Garcia pitches with panache during game fourteen of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Austin Johnson
August Frank
Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher Michael Taylor throws a pitch against Webber International in an inning of game 13 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Tuesday.
August Frank
August Frank
Trevor Burkhart cracked a lead-taking home run in the top of the ninth inning, then do-everything star Allbry Major went to the mound and notched a save in the bottom of the inning, as LSU Shreveport beat Faulkner (Ala.) in an elimination game this evening.
> GAME 13: Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Webber International 1
Four Tennessee Wesleyan pitchers combined to allow just one run despite eight hits by Webber International (Fla.), as the Bulldogs stayed alive in the NAIA World Series with an afternoon win. Braxton Turner drove in three runs and Carson Ford and Livan Reinoso each smacked home runs for Tennessee Wesleyan.
