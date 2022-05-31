UPDATED AT 5:56 P.M.:

NAIA WORLD SERIES

HARRIS FIELD

Tuesday

> GAME 14: LSU Shreveport 3, Faulkner 2

Trevor Burkhart cracked a lead-taking home run in the top of the ninth inning, then do-everything star Allbry Major went to the mound and notched a save in the bottom of the inning, as LSU Shreveport beat Faulkner (Ala.) in an elimination game this evening.

> GAME 13: Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Webber International 1

Four Tennessee Wesleyan pitchers combined to allow just one run despite eight hits by Webber International (Fla.), as the Bulldogs stayed alive in the NAIA World Series with an afternoon win. Braxton Turner drove in three runs and Carson Ford and Livan Reinoso each smacked home runs for Tennessee Wesleyan.

