Lewis-Clark State Pu'Ukani De Sa points his finger in the air as he rounds bases following a home run against Southeastern in an inning of game 18 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.
Lewis-Clark State players celebrate with Pu'Ukani De Sa (11) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 18 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.
August Frank
Lewis-Clark State bench cheers on their team against Southeastern in an inning of game 18 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.
August Frank
Lewis-Clark State’s Aidan Nagle (14) steals home on a wild pitch during the fourth inning of Game 18 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.
Zach Wilkinson
Zach Wilkinson
Lewis-Clark State’s Zach Threlfall (5) scores a run during the second inning of Game 18 of the NAIA World Series against Southeastern at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday.
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team smashed 15 hits and built a mid-game lead, then held on to beat Southeastern (Fla.) 10-9 this afternoon in the initial game of the NAIA World Series championship round at Harris Field.
The Warriors' win means an if-necessary, winner-take-all title game between the same two teams is now required. Because of weather concerns Friday, that game will be played today, with it scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
LCSC led 8-3 after four innings and 9-4 after six innings. The Fire made it 9-7 in the seventh thanks to Thomas Broyles' two-run homer and Brian Fuentes' solo shot -- his third homer of the game.
Then in the ninth, Southeastern's Isaac Nunez smacked a two-run single with two outs to cut the Warriors' lead to 10-9. L-C then brought in pitcher Dawson Day, and he got a called strikeout of the Fires' Stephen Cullen to end the game; Cullen argued the call and he was ejected, meaning he won't be able to play in today's 5 p.m. game.
The Warriors got a 4-for-4 showing with three RBI and three runs scored from Pu'ukani De Sa while Aidan Nagle and Sam Linscott each cracked three hits and drove in two runs.
In tonight's game, LCSC will be trying to win its 20th national title while Southeastern will be looking for its second crown.