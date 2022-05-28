UPDATED AT 8:23 P.M.:

NAIA WORLD SERIES

SATURDAY

Harris Field

> GAME 5: Faulkner 7, Tennessee Wesleyan 4

Seventh-seeded Faulkner claimed its second win of the day, as the Eagles from Alabama beat second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan. Faulkner got a strong start from pitcher J.C. Toro, who blanked the Bulldogs during the first six innings before getting chased in the seventh. The Eagles also got a 3-for-3 outing from Jordan Funk and a three-run homer from Kevin Saenz.

> GAME 4: Lewis-Clark State 9, Westmont 5

Lewis-Clark State found its scoring touch midway through the game and surged to a Series-opening victory over Westmont of California. LCSC took the lead in the fifth with four runs on five hits, then added to the margin when Aidan Nagle clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth and Luke White added a solo shot in the seventh. LCSC pitcher Trent Sellers got the win to improve to 13-0.

> GAME 3: Faulkner 7, Webber International 2

Faulkner pitcher July Sosa took a no-hitter into the seventh and didn't give up any runs until the ninth to lead the Eagles to victory over Webber International. Sosa allowed four hits, one walk and struck out 12.

