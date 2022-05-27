NAIA WORLD SERIES

Harris Field

FRIDAY

Georgia Gwinnett 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 6

> Defending national championship Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs in the second inning, then held off a late challenge from Series rookie MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas on Friday morning in the first game of the Avista NAIA World Series. The next game between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue is now scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.

Check back or refresh this page for more results throughout the day.

Tags

Recommended for you