Georgia Gwinnett pitcher Gavin Heltemes twists his body around after throwing a pitch against Mid-America Nazarene in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
Mid-America Nazarene Noah Castillo high fives teammates as he comes into the dugout after a home run against Georgia Gwinnett in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
Georgia Gwinnett Myles McKisic lets out a yell after scoring a run against Mid-America Nazarene in an inning of game one of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
August Frank
August Frank
> Defending national championship Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs in the second inning, then held off a late challenge from Series rookie MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas on Friday morning in the first game of the Avista NAIA World Series. The next game between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue is now scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.
