MidAmerica Nazarene left fielder Joey Calamaio (2) collides with center fielder Ryan Leo (15) after catching a fly ball for an out during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the NAIA World Series against Bellevue at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Bellevue's Alec Ackerman digs deep as he sprints for first base against MidAmerica Nazarene during Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank/Tribune
Bellevue's CJ Townsend goes into a slide into home but is out at the base by MidAmerica Nazarene catcher Joshuan Sandoval in Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank/Tribune
MidAmerica Nazarene's Noah Castillo comes into home plate on a home run against Bellevue in Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
August Frank
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Bellevue's Brenton Davis (24) touches home plate after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of Game 7 of the NAIA World Series against MidAmerica Nazarene at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Bellevue (Neb.) stayed alive in the Series thanks to a squeeze play that scored a run in the eighth inning and a closer appearance by ace pitcher Elijah Johnson Sunday afternoon. MidAmerica Nazarene managed to put two baserunners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Johnson induced a popup that ended the game.