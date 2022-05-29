NAIA WORLD SERIES

Harris Field

Sunday

> GAME 7: Bellevue 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4

Bellevue (Neb.) stayed alive in the Series thanks to a squeeze play that scored a run in the eighth inning and a closer appearance by ace pitcher Elijah Johnson Sunday afternoon. MidAmerica Nazarene managed to put two baserunners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Johnson induced a popup that ended the game.

