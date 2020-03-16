NAIA cancels spring sports, World Series

The NAIA announced in an email Monday morning that it is canceling all spring sports, which includes the annual NAIA World Series in Lewiston.
The email, sent to NAIA members from President and CEO Jim Carr, said that "all possible options for maintaining the spring season were discussed at great length by multiple governance groups." But in light of the Center for Disease Control's recommendation Sunday that gatherings be limited to less than 50 people for eight weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the decision was made to call off spring sports.
No spring sports athletes will be charged a season of competition, the email said.
The NAIA World Series was staged at Lewiston's Harris Field in 1984-91 and every spring since 2000. It had been scheduled this year for May 22-29.
