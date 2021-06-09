ASOTIN — The state dismissed all charges against John C. Weber Wednesday after the murder case “deteriorated.”
Prosecutor Ben Nichols filed a motion in Asotin County Superior Court, saying his decision was based on a thorough review of the evidence and reports, including those provided by the defense.
"It appears that probable cause to support the charges has deteriorated," Nichols wrote. Weber is represented by attorneys Mark Monson, of Moscow, and James Grow, of Lewiston.
Weber, 54, was immediately released from the Asotin County Jail after Judge Brooke Burns signed the order. He had been in custody since his arrest March 7, when he was accused of killing his girlfriend in Clarkston. The arrest was made after Clarkston officers responded to their home for a reported suicide. Kym Berreman, 50, died from a gunshot to the head.
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges can be refiled at a later date if new evidence comes to light.
Nichols met with the family of Berreman and law enforcement after concluding the case couldn’t move forward.
For more on this story, see Thursday's Tribune.