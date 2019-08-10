A large mudslide has led to the closure of a 73-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 and some residents in the area have been evacuated, the Idaho State Police announced in a news release late Friday night.
People are being asked to avoid traveling through the area. Road blocks have been set up at mileposts 161 and 234, where traffic is being turned around, the ISP news release said. The closed portion stretches from Lake Road near Grangeville to New Meadows.
The mudslide is blocking the highway in multiple places between mileposts 197 and 205, the ISP release said. Officials from ISP, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department are on the scene.