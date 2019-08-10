Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.