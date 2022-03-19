Former players and colleagues recalled Ed Cheff as an unapologetic taskmaster with a hidden fund of empathy and insight Saturday during a memorial for the celebrated Lewis-Clark State baseball coach at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Cheff, who led the Warriors to 16 NAIA World Series titles between 1984 and his retirement in 2010, died at age 78 on Jan. 15 at his home in Sequim, Wash.
“Ed had a way of convincing you that you could be better at things than you thought you could be,” former LCSC shortstop Elliott Strankman said during a frank, rough-hewn memorial that drew a few hundred mourners and lasted more than 90 minutes.
“You could push yourself to limits that you never thought existed. That taught you a lot. You believed in yourself, that you could do something, you could overcome something. It was overcoming fear. We all have it. Ed knew how to break that.”
At the same time, multiple speakers, especially his ex-players, said Cheff's admirable qualities often went unnoticed in real time, under the demands of his severe coaching style.
“Nobody went to practice going, 'This is going to be great — I can't wait to see Ed today,'” said Chip Damato, who played and coached for Cheff and conducted the memorial service. “Here we are, years later, and not one person in this room has anything but great things to say about him. (They) want to thank him for the impact he had on their lives, and the impact he had on this community and the baseball environment in general.”
