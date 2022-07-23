GRANGEVILLE -- A 38-year-old man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Idaho State Highway 13 near Grangeville on Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
The man, whose name wasn't provided in an ISP news release distributed early Saturday morning, was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.
The wreck happened near milepost 3 on Highway 13 just before 5 p.m. Friday. The man was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle northbound when it lost control and crossed the center line. A 2006 BMW sedan, traveling south, attempted to avoid a collision by exiting the roadway into the ditch on the right shoulder. The driver of the Yamaha was unable to regain control and collided with the BMW, according to the news release.
The driver of the BMW, a 74-year-old man, was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured. The Yamaha driver was wearing a helmet, according to the news release.
The roadway was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours.
Responding to the crash were the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Syringa Hospital ambulance, the Idaho Transportation Department, Frank's Towing, Les Schwab Tire Center in Grangeville and ISP.
The crash is still under investigation by ISP, according to the news release.