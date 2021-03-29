A man is facing felony eluding charges following a high-speed motorcycle chase that ended with the rider colliding with a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer’s vehicle late Sunday night.
Cody Nygaard, no age or city of residence listed, was apprehended at 11:40 p.m. Sunday near Lapwai and was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated, released and booked into the Nez Perce County jail on felony eluding charges and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase began in the area of 10th and Burrell Avenue, when Nygaard reportedly eluded Lewiston Police. Nez Perce County deputies located the motorcycle near Nez Perce Grade and Preston Avenue and attempted to pull the rider over. Nygaard reportedly accelerated away, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, and the chase was terminated for safety reasons, according to the release.
Nygaard reportedly passed a deputy a short time later on Tammany Creek Road and the pursuit resumed, ending in the collision with the tribal police officer’s vehicle.