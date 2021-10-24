Moscow structure fire injures eight

Moscow Volunteer Firefighters and Moscow Police responded to reports that an explosion caused a structure fire Saturday evening on the 2100 block of South Main Street.
According to a news release sent by Fire Chief Brian Nickerson, emergency personnel responded a little after 9:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the one-story shop-type structure. The release said seven people were treated on-site for minor burns and one person who suffered more extensive burn injuries was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
While the release said the flames were brought under control within about 15 minutes, the fire caused extensive damage throughout the entire building, resulting in a total loss.
Initial investigation suggests the fire was accidental, the release said. An investigation to further determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.