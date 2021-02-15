UPDATE: Schools in the Lewiston School District will start two hours late Tuesday.
No breakfast will be served, and all morning preschool is canceled.
_ _ _
MOSCOW — School facilities in the Moscow School District will be closed Tuesday, including Moscow High School, Paradise Creek Regional High School, Moscow Middle School, Lena Whitmore Elementary, McDonald Elementary, Russell Elementary and West Park Elementary.
All Moscow students will be on a distance learning schedule and should check their CANVAS accounts for class assignments and directions before 8:30 a.m., according to a message from Superintendent Greg Bailey.
All after-school activities are also canceled unless weather and road conditions improve, and a school district representative issues a notification of the change.