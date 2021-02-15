UPDATE: School is canceled for the Orofino School District as well.
_ _ _
UPDATE: Clarkston schools will adjust schedules Tuesday because of the weather.
Clarkston High School will be on a two-hour delay. Buses will pick students up exactly two hours after their regular pick up time and will be running snow routes.
The morning sessions for the elementary schools and middle school have been canceled. No morning students will attend in-person classes. The afternoon session will start on time, and buses will be running snow routes.
If conditions worsen overnight, it is possible in-person school will be canceled and moved to remote learning. A notification will be sent to families by 7:30 a.m.
_ _ _
UPDATE: Schools in the Lewiston School District will start two hours late Tuesday.
No breakfast will be served, and all morning preschool is canceled.
_ _ _
MOSCOW — School facilities in the Moscow School District will be closed Tuesday, including Moscow High School, Paradise Creek Regional High School, Moscow Middle School, Lena Whitmore Elementary, McDonald Elementary, Russell Elementary and West Park Elementary.
All Moscow students will be on a distance learning schedule and should check their CANVAS accounts for class assignments and directions before 8:30 a.m., according to a message from Superintendent Greg Bailey.
All after-school activities are also canceled unless weather and road conditions improve, and a school district representative issues a notification of the change.