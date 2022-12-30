MOSCOW -- Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced in a news conference today that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a Pullman resident and Washington State graduate student, has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

Fry said Kohberger was arrested in Albrightsville, Pa.

Tags

Recommended for you