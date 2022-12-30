This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
The media listens to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson on Friday afternoon talk about the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students Nov. 13.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP
Moscow Police Chief James Fry speaks during a news conference Friday afternoon in Moscow.
MOSCOW -- Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced in a news conference today that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a Pullman resident and Washington State graduate student, has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.
Fry said Kohberger was arrested in Albrightsville, Pa.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger made an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania today, and his next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Thompson cautioned that the process of extraditing Kohberger to Idaho could take awhile.
Here are more details from the news conference:
* Fry and Thompson both said that not many details about the case can be shared at this time. Fry said the investigation is ongoing and the police are still asking people to share tips with them.
* Fry said the murder weapon has not been found, but the white Hyundai Elantra has been located.
* Fry said the cleanup of the King Road house where the murders occurred has been stopped "because of a legal request from the court."
* Fry was asked if the community is now safe. He said this: "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes, and I do believe our community is safe. But, we still need to be vigilante, right? We've talked about this is the past: We always need to be aware of our surrounding and aware of what's going on."
* Fry was asked about the department's policy of keeping most details about the case under wraps. He said this: "I will 100 percent stand behind the way that we handled this investigation. And this all start from Day One with our patrol officers arriving on scene, locking down the scene, us calling in the Idaho State Police, us calling in the FBI, and keep information that was pertinent to this case very, very tight. We want to have a situation where, when this goes to trial, there is no doubt that we've done everything right."