MOSCOW -- Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order today requiring masks to be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained, City Supervisor Gary Riedner said.
Riedner said the order is in response to the spike in coronavirus cases in Idaho and Latah County.
Latah County has 16 confirmed cases and five probable cases as of Tuesday, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District. There were 13 confirmed cases and one probable case in the county Monday.
Riedner said those in violation of the order are subject to a misdemeanor. He said he is unaware of other cities and counties in Idaho who have instituted a similar mask requirement.
