Dave Wolfe, the 73-year-old Kooskia man who was overdue from a hiking trip along the Salmon River since Sunday, turned up at the Whitewater Ranch early Friday, according to Steve Shotwell, caretaker of the ranch along the Salmon River.
 
Shotwell posted on Facebook that Wolfe is coherent and alive.
 
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office could not immediately confirm the report, but a spokeswoman said she, also, heard Wolfe was found alive.
 
No further details were immediately available.

