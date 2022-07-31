Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
An ordinance implementing the Asotin County burn ban — action item.
An interlocal agreement between the Palouse Conservation District and Asotin County — action item.
Executive session over contracts.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Updates on river advocacy, broadband and dredging.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
A resolution to approve a professional services agreement for Phase I environmental site assessment between the county and Allwest.
A resolution providing for disposition of surplus property.
Other commission agendas, second floor of the Brammer Building.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Courthouse update.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Community Development Block Grant-CV funding and 2019 action plan third amendment — action item.
City advisory boards and commissions — action item.
Weed ordinance — action item.
Tenth and Thain — action item.
Sanitation rates — action item.
Stormwater utility rates — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Discussion about homeless shelters — action item.
Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Certificate of appropriateness review for Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Associates for signage on north and south walls of building at 325 Main St. — action item.
Certificate of appropriateness review for construction of a 10,000-square-foot building and adjacent parking lot at 815 D St. — action item.
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation letter — action item.
Plaques project discussion and possible sub-committee formation – action item.
