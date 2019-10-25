Convicted killer Mark Lankford will spend the rest of his days in prison.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Court Judge Jay P. Gaskill sentenced Lankford, who has spent more than 30 years behind bars, to two fixed life sentences in prison this morning.
It marks the third time Lankford has been sentenced for the brutal 1983 killing of Cheryl and Robert Bravence of Texas, along the banks of the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Lankford, a skilled jailhouse lawyer, was twice able to get previous convictions overturned and win new trials. But each time juries have continued to find him guilty of first-degree murder. His brother Bryan Lankford is also serving prison time for the murders.
Lankford and his attorney have previously said they plan on yet another appeal. That process will begin Monday when he will ask Gaskill for a new trial.
His most recent conviction was handed down last month by a Canyon County jury of seven women and five men in Caldwell following 10 days of testimony. His trial was moved there so a jury could be assembled made up of people who had not previously been aware of the case.