Map shows movement of victims before murders

This map of Moscow shows the movements of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Saturday night and early Sunday morning before they were murdered at their residence at 1122 King Road. The map was released by the Moscow Police Department on Friday.

 Moscow Police Department

MOSCOW -- The Moscow Police Department released a map on Facebook showing the known locations of four University of Idaho students before they were murdered early Sunday morning.

Detectives are seeking additional tips from the public to further their investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you