Nez Perce Tribal Police announced Saturday that a man in Jamaica who is allegedly responsible for threats that shuttered Lapwai schools this past week has been arrested.
Captain Leotis McCormack said investigators with the department collaborated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as authorities in Canada and Jamaica to identify the man as Garfield Ross. He said tribal police were also able to speak with the man who McCormack said is believed to be responsible to threats to other schools.
“We were notified just a little bit ago from the embassy in Jamaica that he is now in police custody based upon our investigation,” said McCormack. “That is exciting news. This is the work we believe you deserve. We made a promise to you we would work tirelessly to get you this information so we could have peace in putting our kiddos back into the school system.”
Schools were closed on Tuesday because of the threats. On Friday, authorities announced investigators had determined the threats came from an international source and schools would reopen Monday.
“I’d really like to thank Nez Perce Tribal Police,” said Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken. “It’s thanks to their urgency and hard work we were able to return to school Monday with reassurances for family and staff.”