PULLMAN -- A man in his 30s was shot and killed by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team following a standoff at his apartment Wednesday night, according to a Pullman Police Department news release distributed this morning.
The incident began when the man reportedly threatened to kill his roommates at their apartment on the 1000 block of Latah Street. Pullman police were called to the scene at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday for a "weapon offense," according to the news release.
The roommates were evacuated from the apartment and Pullman officers attempted to speak with the man, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment, according to the news release.
The Pullman police crisis negotiators and Whitman County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene. The man allegedly began firing from his apartment, and the area was evacuated, according to the news release.
"After unsuccessful negotiations, escalating behavior and continued danger to the public and officers, the male was shot by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team," the news release said. "The suspect was found deceased when the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team cleared the apartment."
The Washington State Patrol will now investigate the incident because it was an officer-involved shooting. Washington state law requires an independent agency to investigate incidents in which deadly force is used, according to the news release.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT Team is made up of officers from Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Police Department and WSU Police Department, according to the news release signed by Pullman police Chief Jake Opgenorth.