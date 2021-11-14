A one-vehicle injury crash late Friday night sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.
According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred shortly before midnight near Waha and Rosenkrantz roads. The man’s name was not released.
Deputies found a single Ford sedan off the roadway, and the sole occupant was unconscious but breathing, police said.
Life Flight flew the driver to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
The road was closed for about two hours while deputies and an Idaho state trooper investigated the crash. Alcohol and fatigue are believed to be factors, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.