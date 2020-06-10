WEIPPE — Officers shot and killed a man this morning while investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit served a search warrant at a residence near Weippe.
Members of the unit, along with officers from several local law enforcement agencies, had served the warrant at a home around 8:45 a.m. when they encountered a man brandishing a handgun, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office, which oversees the internet crimes unit.
The man allegedly pointed the gun at himself and later pointed it at officers. Two officers fired their weapons striking the man, who died at the scene, according to the release. The two officers were not injured.
The names of the dead man and the officers involved in the shooting have not been released. The incident is under investigation by the Region Two Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force.