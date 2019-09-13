A 54-year-old man died from drowning after being pulled from the Snake River near Asotin on Friday afternoon, according to an Asotin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
It isn’t clear how the man, whose name won’t be released until his family is informed, ended up in the river. He had a life jacket partially on, but it wasn’t clear if he was wearing it prior to the accident, according to the news release.
The man was spotted in the river south of Asotin near Mulberry Beach at around 1 p.m. and was “frantically waving his arms,” the release said. Galen Dail, of Lewiston, was driving by and went into the river in an attempt to help the man.
Asotin County Deputy Levi Frary arrived at the Asotin boat launch and, borrowing a boat from Robert Mahal, of Lewiston, traveled upriver and pulled the two men from the water.
CPR was started on the man on the boat, and he was treated at the Asotin boat launch by medics from the Lewiston Fire Department. He was transported to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, but paramedics weren’t able to revive him, the release said.