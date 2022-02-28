WARREN, Idaho — A 33-year-old Kuna man died Saturday following a snowmobile accident on the Warren Wagon Road about 2 miles south of the Secech Stage Stop in southeastern Idaho County.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Dombi was operating a snowmobile and hit a tree. McCall Fire and Rescue and Life Flight helicopter were dispatched to the scene. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was administered but Dombi died at the scene.
The accident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and no further information was immediately available.