Daren M. McCann, 56, is being charged with second-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting death of Jerry Glass Jr., according to Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
Glass had been eluding law enforcement since Sunday morning when he reportedly drove away from a traffic stop. Law enforcement suspected Glass wrecked a stolen car on the main Zaza Grade on Sunday and fled into the canyon on foot. A wallet belonging to Glass was found by a rural tribal police officer and a deputy later found a broken out window in a nearby cabin and issued commands for Glass to surrender. Glass escaped out the back of the cabin and ran into the woods.
Deputies were called to the area Tuesday morning on the report that a homeowner in the area fired at a man, now believed to be Glass.
More on this story will be posted as information becomes available.