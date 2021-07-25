GRANITE POINT — An unidentified male died Saturday afternoon in an apparent drowning incident at Granite Point on the Snake River.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. in response to a call that a person had been in the water near the shoreline, but could not be located where he was last seen. The Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Fire and Whitman County Fire District 14 also responded to the scene to help search the water using boats and personal watercraft, but could not immediately locate the individual.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office dive team then responded to conduct an underwater search. Members of the team located the person approximately 9 feet underwater and approximately 10 feet from the shoreline, according to the news release. The Whitman County Coroner's Office responded to begin an investigation. The name of the deceased person will be released once next of kin have been notified.