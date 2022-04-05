San Diego, Cal., April 4. — Nearly 100 Industrial Workers of the World, almost all of whom admitted they were anarchists, knelt and kissed the American flag at dawn today near San Onofre, a small settlement near the Orange county boundary line. The ceremony, which was most unwillingly performed, was witnessed by 15 deputy constables and a large body of armed citizens of San Diego. The men composed the party that left Santa Ana on a freight train last night. The deputies and armed citizens had gone out in automobiles to drive them back. The Industrial Workers were stopped at San Onofre and detrained until this morning. After the flag-kissing, the Industrial Workers were divided into squads of five and placed in command of details of deputies. Then the march to the line was started and the procession moved to the tune of “The Star Spangled Banner,” in which the workers were compelled to make at least a show of joining. At the Orange county line the men were started north on the railway track.
This story was published in the April 5, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.