FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces her candidacy to become governor of Idaho at a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho. Lt. Gov. McGeachin on Thursday, May 27, 2021, issued an executive order banning mask mandates statewide among state political entities and schools. McGeachin is acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference.