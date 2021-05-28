Payton Robertson had three hits, a run scored and four RBI on Friday to lead the LSU Shreveport Pilots to a 10-3 victory against the Keiser Seahawks in Game 1 of the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
The Pilots (45-14) advance to play top-seeded Southeastern (49-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday here. The Seahawks (36-17) drop into the loser's bracket and will play at 8:30 a.m. Saturday against the loser of the second game which pits Georgia Gwinnett and Oklahoma Wesleyan. which starts at 12:40 p.m.
Robertson hit a three-run home run that keyed a five-run fourth inning for the winners.