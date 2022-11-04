The Washington State University Faculty Senate discussed the possibility of changing fall break for students attending the institution at a meeting Thursday evening.

Brought up as a constituent concern, the senate recognizes students are working their hardest toward the end of the semester. Troy Bennefield, associate professor of music at WSU, asked the senate if there was a possibility to shorten the week-long break during Thanksgiving and create a two-day fall break after midterms. He said some students in the College of Arts and Sciences have been making their own short breaks by skipping classes a couple days after midterms.

