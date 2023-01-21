The outage of the Whitcom 911 nonemergency phone line, as well as issues with outgoing calls on the same line, has been identified as a phone provider issue that has since been resolved.

The dispatch agency experienced problems with its nonemergency lines last Saturday when its system experienced an outage. Dispatchers were able to receive incoming calls but could not make outgoing calls, and the fire and burglary alarms were not alerting Whitcom because of the connection issue, according to Susan Waltz, dispatch supervisor. These services were restored later that night, and this issue had not previously affected the agency’s 911 emergency line, said Brenden McNannay, IT manager.

