The outage of the Whitcom 911 nonemergency phone line, as well as issues with outgoing calls on the same line, has been identified as a phone provider issue that has since been resolved.
The dispatch agency experienced problems with its nonemergency lines last Saturday when its system experienced an outage. Dispatchers were able to receive incoming calls but could not make outgoing calls, and the fire and burglary alarms were not alerting Whitcom because of the connection issue, according to Susan Waltz, dispatch supervisor. These services were restored later that night, and this issue had not previously affected the agency’s 911 emergency line, said Brenden McNannay, IT manager.
Whitcom staff also noticed an issue making outgoing calls on the nonemergency line Jan. 12, which later turned into an outage on its nonemergency line. McNannay said this issue persisted until later that morning, as the agency was able to troubleshoot the problem. Outgoing calls were the only issue that continued after Jan. 14, as home alarm systems were connected back to Whitcom to notify the agency.
The phone issues were traced back to the phone providers, Ziply and Solacom. McNannay said an internal number was showing up when a call hit the long distance provider, instead of showing one of Whitcom’s external numbers. This triggered an automatic response as though the numbers were spam calls. He said the long distance provider was dropping all calls that came into the nonemergency line as though they were spam, because of rules from the Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act regarding nuisance calls like robocalls.
To fix this issue, Ziply and Solacom engineers performed tracing on long distance calls and reassigned Whitcom’s external numbers to the long distance provider.
No phone issues, including incoming and outgoing calls, persist at Whitcom currently.