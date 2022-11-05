You want to know one of the surest signs that you’re not a member of Generations X, Y or Z?
You pay for things with a paper check.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:15 am
“Shall I assume you don’t know how to use Venmo?” asked my daughter-in-law as I wrote out a paper check for my grandson’s fundraiser.
Venmo?
“Is that a car?” I asked. She rolled her eyes.
Young people these days do everything on the internet — communicate, date, post pictures, order lunch, shop and pay bills. If the power grid goes out, their social lives are over.
I know I sound like a Luddite (that’s generally a member of Generations A, B or C) but I don’t trust the internet with everything in my life. It took me a long time before I felt comfortable enough to order books and other items I can’t easily buy locally.
My kids advised me to try it.
“You’re perfectly safe,” they said. “Nobody can steal your credit card unless you click on one of those suspicious links (which you get in your email almost every day) or some kid hacks the system, which you’ll know about if you see a $3,000 charge to your account.”
So with that reassurance, I went ahead and cautiously ordered something from Amazon. That turned out to be fairly easy and nothing bad happened, so I’ve since ordered a few more things from Amazon and other online businesses.
Now when I click on the Amazon link I notice that I don’t even have to fill out my credit card information — it already knows it. I was shocked when I found that out. Seems a little presumptuous since I never told them they had permission to remember my number. It’s like leaving my checkbook at the local grocery store and telling the clerks there to just go ahead and fill out a blank check whenever they feel like it.
But Amazon’s trustworthy, right? That’s what all those striking Amazon workers thought … right?
“I’m not comfortable with that,” I told my daughter-in-law. “Seems like internet companies are taking way too many liberties with our financial information. Seems like a scam just waiting to happen.”
“So,” she replied, “want me to teach you how to use Venmo?”
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
