A roundabout that would funnel traffic from the Interstate Bridge through downtown Lewiston is part of a recently released $35.1 million plan to upgrade Main and D streets.
The Lewiston City councilors and the mayor discussed the plan Monday, but took no action on the proposal that would manage downtown traffic to support commerce and pedestrian safety.
The roundabout and other amenities in the plan would encourage drivers that want to move quickly to take the Levee Bypass, said Dustin Johnson, Lewiston’s public works director.
“Generally, (the proposal is) trying to create that identity that Main Street is a destination (for shopping and dining),” he said. “It’s going to take you longer because there’s more going on.”
The price tag includes numerous upgrades to streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, watermains, manholes, fire hydrants, sewermains, stormwater and vaults underneath sidewalks along Main and D streets between First and 11th streets.
Some of the infrastructure that would be replaced is 100 years old and undersized by today’s standards.
Several downtown commercial property owners voiced support for the plan developed by Horrocks, a Spokane-based civil engineering firm, in comments submitted to the council, including Mike Haines of The Diamond Shop, Mark Alexander and Vikky Ross.
“The aging and undersized underground infrastructure will continue to create hardships due to breakage and limit new development,” Ross said. “The above-ground improvements are necessary for pedestrian safety, traffic control and beautification.”
Moving forward with the draft plan as quickly as possible should be a priority, said Mayor Dan Johnson.
“I don’t think we have to wait decades or even years to take action to (do) some of the good things we can do in the downtown corridor to start bringing some immediate results,” he said.
Council President Hannah Liedkie had a similar take, noting that downtown is important because of its history and role as the core of the community.
In other business, elected officials heard a presentation about the nuisance wild turkeys are creating in the Elks Addition in Lewiston.
A flock of anywhere from 60 to 80 birds live in the residential area, where they are less susceptible to predators than in the country, said Kenny Randall, landowner sportsmen coordinator with Idaho Fish & Game.
The turkeys defecate in yards, scratch vehicles, and, in some instances, attack residents, he said.
A number of efforts by Idaho Fish & Game to address the problem so far haven’t been successful, he said.
Baited walk-in live traps have captured only about five birds per year for relocation and are time consuming to deploy, Randall said.
Limiting bird feeders in the neighborhood might encourage at least some turkeys to go elsewhere, he said.
The seeds and other foods stocked in feeders often have high nourishment values that turkeys would have to spend lots of energy to obtain in a more traditional wild setting, Randall said, enticing the birds to stay in the neighborhood.