Clyde Ewing will be sentenced on his first-degree murder conviction Dec. 1, while the sentencing for Demetri Ewing won’t be continued until next year.
Clyde Ewing and Demetri Ewing appeared separately for a status conference hearing Thursday in front of 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill.
Clyde Ewing was present with his attorney, Joseph Schumacher, who was representing defense attorney Rick Cuddihy. Schumaker said Clyde Ewing received his mitigation report and Cuddihy needed time to discuss it with Ewing. Schumacher requested the last week of November, which landed on Thanksgiving Day, so it was extended another week to Dec. 1.
Demetri Ewing also appeared in court with his attorney, Lawrence Moran, who said they were still waiting for a mitigation report and the person who does it was sick with COVID-19. The appointment is scheduled for next week, but the report itself will take 60 to 90 days to prepare. A Jan. 19 status conference hearing was set to determine if the report was ready by that time.
A mitigation report is a history of the defendant’s life experience, such as childhood trauma, mental health background or community involvement to present before a judge to provide an account for how a defendant came to commit a crime.
Demetri Ewing also addressed the court, asking Gaskill if his conditions of custody could be changed so he could make phone calls.
“We will look into it for you,” Gaskill said.
Clyde Ewing and Demetri Ewing were convicted this spring in two separate trials for the shooting death of Samuel Johns in January 2021 at Johns’ Lewiston home.