Voters OK new jail for Asotin County.

Business on the move: Deaths of big box stores like Shopko, Kmart, Tri-State but expansion by others Emsi, Northwest River Supply in Moscow. Failed Avista merger. Clarkston golf course bought by tribe. Losses at Vista Oudoor..

Road construction: U.S. 12-21st Street expansion; downtown redevelopment; wasterwater progress in Lewiston.

Steelhead season closes; dam breaching debate rekindled.

Airports: Lewiston board stabilized; Pullman finishes expansion project; efforts to land carriers.

Medicaid expansion: ballot initiative passes, Legislature tinkers.

Crime: Lankford found guilty again; Clarkston stabbing death; Orchards shootout leaves officer wounded and suspect dead; Alldrin convicted in death of infant daughter; missing Grangeville woman's body found; Nuxoll sentenced for fatally stabbing friend; FBI agent shot at Cherrylane residence.

UI gets new president; faces major budget cuts.

Hospital issues: failed bonds at Pullman, Pomeroy; SJRMC-Regence dispute; St. Joe psyche services.

Judge Scott Gallina arrested, charged with sexual assault.

Vote

View Results