Road construction on a 2.3-mile segment of U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester is scheduled to shut down within two weeks for the winter, in spite of construction setbacks that have already delayed completion of the project this year.
According to a news release Friday from the Idaho Transportation Department, the original schedule called for the opening of a new passing lane for southbound travelers in November. Challenges with environmental resources, however, have delayed the project, which is part of a corridor-wide plan to complete an 11-mile passing lane on Winchester hill.
Work was delayed a few months into construction after the contractor discovered sensitive resources within the project limits and stopped all work on that section.
The transportation department worked with the Nez Perce Tribe to minimize impacts to these sensitive areas. Environmental monitors were hired to help identify potential cultural resources.
These monitors identified sensitive resources and stopped work until further investigation could be completed. At this time, the department is still working with the tribe to finish the investigation, so construction in that area has not resumed.
Then in late August, while the contractor was building a retaining wall near Lapwai Creek, some steelhead trout were stranded and died. Steelhead trout in the region are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Construction plans were approved by the National Marine Fisheries Service and the project was approved for some fish being harmed or killed, though to a lesser extent.
“After the incident this year, we partnered with the Tribe and the (fisheries service) to revise the plan for the remainder of construction,” said Curtis Arnzen, resident engineer. “We will also discuss the remainder of work so that the fish are better protected when we resume work.”
Arnzen believes collaboration on this project will improve construction practices for future projects as well.
“Given the environmental challenges of the project, we do not know exactly when construction will begin next year, but we hope to start next July, which is a good time of year for in-water work in Lapwai Creek relating to the protection of threatened fish,” Arnzen said.
This is the third phase of a $50 million five-phase project to improve highway travel from Winchester to Culdesac. The fourth phase will aim to add an additional three miles of passing lane at the northern end of the corridor in 2024. Phase five will complete the final link in the corridor and will begin in 2026 to improve the remaining 1.4 miles.