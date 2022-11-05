Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — Kamiah Superintendent Paul Anselmo said the Kamiah School Board of Trustees will consider a petition to expand the boundaries of Kamiah School District 304 during their Nov. 21 regular board meeting. The petition signed by R. Skipper (Skip) Brandt, of Kooskia, and Greg Johnson, of Kamiah, seeks to “excise the Kooskia and Elk City area schools from District 244 (Mountain View) and annex the said area into District 304 (Kamiah).” According to information provided by Brandt, he and Johnson are acting as citizens and taxpayers and not in their roles as county commissioners of Idaho and Lewis counties, respectively.
Anselmo said the petition came as a surprise to him. Neither petitioner contacted him or requested any information about the school district during the development of the petition. He received a phone call from Greg Johnson at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 asking to meet at 2 p.m. the same day to receive the petition.
The Kamiah School Board of Trustees is required to send a “written statement supporting or opposing the petition” to the State Board of Education within 10 days following the Nov. 21 meeting. Idaho Administrative Rules (IDAPA) 08.02.01.050 outlines the process for petitioning a change to school district boundaries.
Although Anselmo said he is happy to visit with people about it, this is not his proposal or his decision. He advises people with questions about the petition to contact one of the petitioners.
“I think it’s important for people to make their voices heard to the school board,” Anselmo said.
He advises interested people to contact their school board representative – Rikki Simler, zone 1, rsimler@kamiah.org; Jamey Hix, zone 2, jhix@kamiah.org; Damon Keen, zone 3, dkeen@kamiah.org; Don Skinner, zone 4, dskinner@kamiah.org; or Jesse Hunt, zone 5, jhunt@kamiah.org.
He encourages people to attend the Nov. 21 meeting where the board members will discuss the petition. Those wanting to speak to the board can sign up at the meeting to provide public comment (Limited to three minutes per person. If people are part of a group, they may select a spokesperson).
The State Board of Education will review the responses from both the Kamiah and Mountain View School Districts. They will consider whether the change is “in the best interests of the children who live in the area.” This may include the safety and distance of children from the schools, the capacity and community support of the school district gaining students and the view of interested parties concerning the interests of children.
If the Board of Education approves it, the measure will be placed on a ballot for electors in both school districts. Brandt said he would like to see it on the May 2023 ballot. A simple majority of electors from both school districts would need to approve it before the proposal could move forward.
Anselmo said the petition contains limited information.
“A lot of things are left unanswered,” Anselmo said.
Which schools may be closed, staffing reductions and other potential cost savings are not described. These decisions on the specifics would be left to a new school board of trustees.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Parking lot melee ends Homecoming game
ROSALIA – It was a Homecoming to remember, both on and off the field.
The Tekoa-Rosalia Timberwolves football team had its best game of the season, topping the Lakeside (Plummer, Idaho) Knights, 74-40, on Nov. 28. But it wasn't the score that made Homecoming memorable.
On the field, it was junior Isaac Bone's 9 touchdowns for the Timberwolves (2-5). Off the field, it was a melee that broke out in the parking lot with 4:33 left on the game clock.
Officials on the field called the game when a fight broke out in the parking lot. The incident stemmed from an earlier incident on the field where two players — juniors Tristan Harrington, of Tekoa-Rosalia, and Devin Beebe, of Lakeside — were ejected from the game.
Two Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies and two Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to the incident to restore order, arriving in fewer than 10 minutes. Several more law enforcement officers and emergency responders arrived minutes later to assist with crowd control and make sure nobody was injured.
According to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, the events in the parking lot remain under investigation.
"The school is going to be handling some things administratively," he said, noting that several individuals could be receiving trespass warnings letting them know they will not be allowed to attend events at the school for the next year.
"There are also possible charges," he said.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Whitman County prosecuting attorney's office for review and possibly charges.
"A female who wasn't local was the primary instigator," Myers said.
"Quite a few" others were involved in the melee, but only a few could face criminal prosecution, the sheriff said.
As for the others, the "school is going to be handling it at a certain level," Myers said.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday