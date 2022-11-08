Gaskill.jpg

Judges in the 2nd District make decisions on bonds of defendants, but some of those court orders have been called in question by the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and judges are speaking out on the issue.

In recent months, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman has issued several news releases regarding cases of reoffenders who have been released without bail or who made bail and are out of custody.

