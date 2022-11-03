Father Jeffrey Core, left, of Holy Family Church in Clarkston, leads a prayer alongside Father Richard Root and Richard Lassiter, the funeral director of Merchants Funeral Home in Clarkston, blessing 41 people at his church’s columbarium Wednesday morning whose cremated remains were never claimed. The unclaimed remains of these 41 individuals, six of which were infants and some dating back to the 1970’s, came from Merchants Funeral Home and will be laid to rest with proper identification within the niche’s of Holy Family’s columbarium.
Father Jeffrey Core, right, of Holy Family Church in Clarkston, speaks with one of his flock after holding a small ceremony Wednesday morning for the 41 people whose remains were never claimed, but will finally be laid to rest, in the church’s columbarium seen in the background.
Unclaimed for as long as 60 years, the cremated remains of 41 souls, including six children, were finally laid to rest Wednesday.
Following daily Mass, about 30 people gathered in the columbarium outside of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston where the Rev. Jeff Core presided over a religious ceremony dedicating those unclaimed human remains to the hands of God.
The names of the deceased were read and prayers were offered for those who have died and for the living.
“On Nov. 2 each year, Catholics celebrate the Feast of All Souls and the church prays for all of the people who have died,” Core said.
“Cremated remains are still the remains of a human being and should be treated with respect. And we want people to know that this is what we do.”
The notion of redeeming the unclaimed remains began a couple of years back, when the former pastor, the Rev. Richard Root, became aware that several unclaimed cremated remains were being stored at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.
“We had this columbarium and, on the practical side of it, I thought the bottom row would never sell,” Core said. “I thought it’s kind of a shame these people have the indignity of being unclaimed, but they’re sitting in a storage room at Merchants.
“Our church says that you shouldn’t just put remains on a shelf,” Core added. “They should be interred somewhere safe and secure, curated and dignified.”
Core contacted Richard Lassiter of Merchant, who confirmed there were 41 unclaimed remains, six of which were children, and a plan was made to deliver the remains to the church’s columbarium.
Lassiter said most of the remains date as far back as the 1960s or 1970s.
“These are all remains that were in a community crypt — a place where we kept all remains,” Lassiter said.
After being approached about moving them to Holy Family, Lassiter said he had no objection to the idea.
“We thought that was a nice gesture and since they hadn’t been claimed for 50 years, why not give them something nicer?” Lassiter said.
Both Lassiter and Core said it’s unknown why no one ever spoke up for these remains.
“My sense is, these are people who are either the last of their family so there wasn’t anyone in the family to claim them after their death,” Core said. “Or, in the case of children, most of the names are ‘Baby Boy,’ or ‘Baby Girl.’ My sense is that the family, maybe it was too hard for them to face reality. Those are just the children who were never claimed.”
Core said he has supported families in the past whose babies were either stillborn or had been a late miscarriage.
“Some want a full funeral and some of them just don’t want to be reminded,” Core said. “I’m suspecting that’s the case with these six kids. It was so painful for the families, they knew the mortal remains of their children would be taken care of (at the funeral home) and that was enough.
“My comments to Richard were, `I’m happy to keep them (at the church’s columbarium) until somebody comes to claim them,’ ” Core said. “We have all the names and can identify most of their birth dates.”
He said one of Holy Family’s parishioners was looking through the list of remains and recognized the name of a former parishioner.
Ordinarily when Core presides at an inurnment, the resting place is first blessed and then the urn is placed inside a niche, or a small holding cell, during the ceremony.
In this case, the church’s columbarium has already been blessed and the remains were distributed, four to six per niche, in advance. Wednesday’s ceremony was brief but was a continuation of the mass held beforehand.
The inurnment ceremony, Core said, “is just part of our prayers for the dead and for the survivors and a show of hope in the resurrection of eternal life.”
Inside each niche is a laminated page with the names of the people buried there.
Core said he believes this will not be the last time a ceremony like this takes place.
“Because there are more,” he said. “These are the oldest. But there’s another group of 40 or so unclaimed remains at Mountain View Funeral Home at Clarkston.
“If we can give people who have been forgotten by time and give them a place where they are cared for,” Core said, “I think that’s the least we can do.”