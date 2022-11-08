PULLMAN — The Pullman Public Works Department proposed the Arterial Streets fund increase 2,022% in the 2023 budget at Pullman City Council’s second biennial budget workshop Monday night — though the department assured councilors this increase will be aided by several grants.

City officials presented budget requests to the Mayor’s Proposed 2023-2024 Budget, but councilors did not make any decisions on these requests.

