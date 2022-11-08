PULLMAN — The Pullman Public Works Department proposed the Arterial Streets fund increase 2,022% in the 2023 budget at Pullman City Council’s second biennial budget workshop Monday night — though the department assured councilors this increase will be aided by several grants.
City officials presented budget requests to the Mayor’s Proposed 2023-2024 Budget, but councilors did not make any decisions on these requests.
The Mayor’s Proposed Budget is an estimate of costs encompassing the next two years, which considers guidance from department managers and City Administrator Mike Urban. The council projects the 2023 general revenue fund to be $27,831,168 and the operational expenditure at $28,712,232, according to the budget. Estimated revenue for 2024 is around $25,853,501 and operational expenditures is at 28,782,043.
RJ Scott, community development director, requested $520,490, or a 15.5% increase, for the 2023 planning budget and $540,483, or a 3.8% increase, for the 2024 budget. This increase is attributed to salaries and wages, as the department aims to hire an aid to complete required duties.
For economic development within the department, Scott requested $170,046, or a 15.7% decrease, for the 2023 budget and $172,474, or a 1.4% increase, for 2024. The economic development department works to grow investments in the City of Pullman supporting new businesses to promote Pullman’s economy.
The City of Pullman introduced Geographic Information Systems, or GIS, in 2022 to collect and analyze data within the area. The system is used to produce maps and compare geographical data and changes over the years. Scott requested $170,177, or a 9.6% increase, for the 2023 budget and $285,213, or a 67.6% increase, for the 2024 budget. Increases in the 2024 budget reflect adding a GIS specialist necessary to help support the system’s functions.
Scott requested $849,833, or a 4.9% increase, in the 2023 protective inspections budget and $857,491, or a 0.9% increase, in the 2024 budget. The department is responsible for the city building code, including construction and enforcement of compliance with city code requirements.
Shawn Kohtz, public works director, requested $11,840,970, or a 2,022% increase, in the 2023 Arterial Streets fund budget and $1,221,150, or a 89.7% decrease, in the 2024 budget. The Arterial Streets fund covers many projects in Pullman, such as the Project Downtown Pullman design, the Terre View Roundabout punch list and contract close out, the Arterial Streets resurfacing 2023 design, among others.
Kohtz said the department has made headway in requesting grants. Of the large budget request, around $12 million should be funded by grants, and anticipated grant allocations include $8,429,250 in 2023 and $4,627,000 in 2024, as stated in the budget. The department also receives $200,000 annually from fuel taxes.
In the streets fund, Kohtz requested $2,871,195, or a 48.3% decrease, in the 2023 budget and $2,838,960, or a 1.1% decrease, in the 2024 budget. Revenue for the street fund includes utility tax, real estate excise tax, state and federal grants and gasoline tax. The department plans to convert nine seasonal workers to one full-time maintenance position, Kohtz said. He reassured snow removal will stay in full effect and will see no cuts.
Kohtz requested $19,946,779, or a 3.5% increase, in the 2023 Public Works utility fund and $11,671,214, or a 41.5% decrease, in the 2024 budget. Public Works utilities is responsible for maintaining the city’s water and sewer facilities. The department delivers 1,000 million gallons of potable water and treatment to 800 million gallons of wastewater annually, as stated in the budget. The decrease in the 2024 budget is because of ARPA funds received in 2022 not included as a revenue source in the budget.
In the utility capital projects fund, Kohtz requested $6,220,897, or a 26% decrease, in the 2023 budget and $623,000, or a 90% decrease, in the 2024 budget.
The fund is primarily made up of capital expenditures, including design and construction of Project Downtown Pullman utility improvements, computerized maintenance management system upgrades and design of water extension to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal, among others.
Kohtz requested $1,875,890, or a 35.3% decrease, in the 2023 stormwater fund budget and $1,419,137, or a 24.3% decrease, in the 2024 budget. The fund is to improve water quality in receiving streams and implement the stormwater maintenance program.
In the Equipment Rental Division fund, Kohtz requested $6,112,731, or a 19% decrease, in the 2023 budget and $2,568,979, or a 58% decrease, in the 2024 budget. The division is responsible for maintenance of more than 200 city vehicles.
Kohtz requested $6,249,744, or a 4.4% increase, in the 2023 transit budget and $6,032,572, or a 3.5% decrease, in the 2024 budget. The primary source of revenue for this division comes from contracts with Washington State University’s universal transit access pass agreement, grants and local utility tax.
The council will meet Nov. 29 to adopt the Mayor’s Proposed 2023-24 Biennial Budget.
For more information about the budget, visit the city’s website at bit.ly/3EcMDqs.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.