A jury last month convicted a 36-year-old Coeur d’Alene man of aggravated assault and injury to a child after he fired several shots last summer into a vehicle that was near his wife and the couple’s 3-year-old child.

Keenon L. Keyes will be sentenced March 24 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a no-contact order, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.