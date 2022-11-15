The Clarkston School Board decided to have an agenda item to create a resolution for a bond for a new high school at its next meeting.
The decision at the Monday meeting begins the process to create a campaign to bring the bond to the voters in April. No formal action was taken on the bond and the decision to place the resolution on the agenda didn’t require a vote.
Bob Donaldson, a consultant on the bond and former superintendent of the Lewiston School District, said creating a resolution that outlines the what, why and where of the bond will help the board to present a clear focus to the voters. It will state the plan for the new high school, why the project is being presented and where it will be built.
Board member Miles Sidener suggested taking the action at the next board meeting, Nov. 28. Donaldson and Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton confirmed that beginning in January would give the board enough time to create a campaign for April.
Knowlton said plans have been made to create a website with a frequently asked questions page, drawings of the site and other data, as well as informational meetings.
“We just need to get the information out,” said school board president Dennis Lenz about what the plans for the new high school entail.
Board members also voted unanimously to approve a redistricting plan for director district boundaries from the 2020 census numbers. Knowlton emphasized that the redistricting only affects the districts school board members are actively allowed to serve in; it doesn’t change school districts for students.
Clarkston School District is divided into five geographic districts for each board member, with one board member from each district. Candidates for school board must run for the seat of the district they live in to create geographic diversity on the board.
The district contracted with Sammamish Data System to develop a proposal, which was presented at the meeting for public comment, but no attendees spoke during the public comment for the proposal.
With the changes, Knowlton said it didn’t result in any board member’s seat changing. The changes mean that populations in the five districts will have around 3,825 residents. The current district plan has populations from 3,716 in District 1 to 4,014 residents in District 5. A map of the changes can be found at csdk12.org/page/board.
Knowlton also offered condolences to the family of Lincoln Skinner, a recent graduate of CHS who died over the weekend. After the community’s recent losses, with two CHS graduates who died in a car crash last month, he met with Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen and Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield to discuss ways to help students and staff with counseling and mental health, including a crisis team. Hansen also suggested an advisory group of students to let the superintendents know the issues students are facing.
Knowlton asked all educators to reach out to students and check in with them “to know they belong and that we love them,” to help students with depression and anxiety.