Residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could have access to more behavioral health care services by this spring.
CHAS Health will open the first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in the valley in the spring of 2023 according to a CHAS news release.
The clinic is funded by a $1 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It will be the third CHAS Health clinic location in the valley, joining a medical clinic in Lewiston and dental clinic in Clarkston.
The clinic will provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services, according to the release, including specialized care for behavioral health conditions, as well as care coordination, peer support, targeted case management and collaborative care.
“The (clinic) will help fill a need in the community,” said Aaron Wilson, CEO of CHAS Health. “We will be helping meet the behavioral health needs of community members with significant mental health and substance use diagnoses.”
CHAS staff are currently working with community partners to determine needs and a space to house the clinic, according to the release. They are actively hiring for positions including behavioral health providers, certified medical assistants, administrative staff and other roles.