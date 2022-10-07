Say it ain’t so, Joe

Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned all individuals convicted on federal charges of simple marijuana possession, a move that the White House estimated would affect more than 6,500 people nationwide.

Biden urged all governors to follow his example and called for a formal review of marijuana’s classification in federal law as a Schedule I drug. Currently, it has the same classification as heroin and LSD, and a higher classification than fentanyl.

