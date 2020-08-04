Preliminary results for local races in today's Washington top-two primary election are as follows. The two highest vote getters in each race, listed here, advance to the November general election.

Asotin, Columbia, Garfield county Superior Court Judge:

Brooke Burns and G. Scott Marinella.

Asotin County commissioner, District 1:

Brian Shinn (incumbent) and Brad Gary.

Asotin County commissioner, District 2:

Chris Seubert (incumbent) and Mike Henze.

Garfield County commissioner, District 1:

Jim Nelson and Vonni Mulrony.

Tags

Recommended for you