> The IDAHO FALLS American Legion baseball team defeated North Dakota 5-3 Wednesday in Shelby, N.C. to win the American Legion World Series . It is the first time an Idaho Legion team has won the World Series in the 93 years this tournament has been played, local historian DICK RIGGS said. Idaho Falls won the Idaho state title, beating the LEWIS-CLARK TWINS 5-0 on July 30.
> Both the men’s and women’s IDAHO CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS were picked fifth in the Big Sky preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday. NORTHERN ARIZONA was the favorite in both polls.