BOISE -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced today he will veto measures passed by the state Legislature that would curtail the governor's emergency powers.
The bills were passed in response to Little's emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic. During a speech broadcasted online, Little said the bills "threaten your safety and our economy during future emergencies. ... The bills handcuff the state's ability to take timely and necessary actions to help Idahoans during future emergencies."
Little's office also put out a news release with statements from all four living former Idaho governors -- C.L. “Butch” Otter, Jim Risch, Dirk Kempthorne and Phil Batt -- in which they supported the veto.
For more on this story, see Saturday's Tribune.