Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation this morning detailing three draft bills to be considered at a special session of the Legislature next week.
Two of the bills deal with election issues, while the third addresses civil liability concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two other draft bills recommended by lawmakers were not included in the proclamation: One would have stripped local health officials of any authority to close public schools or higher education facilities in response to a public health emergency, while the second gave school districts additional financial flexibility in responding to cuts in this year's K-12 education budget.
The special session is scheduled to begin in Boise Monday. In Idaho, only the governor has the authority to call a special session; he also dictates the scope of issues that can be considered.
The three draft bills to be taken up include:
Legislation giving election officials additional time to mail absentee ballots to in-state voters, and letting them open and scan the returned ballots up to seven days prior to Election Day.
Election officials said they need the extra time to handle the huge increase in absentee requests this year.
Draft language giving county election officials an option to establish one or more “vote centers” for Election Day.
Vote centers are polling stations where voters from any precinct can show up and cast ballots. They would reduce the number of poll workers needed to staff multiple polling stations – something election officials are concerned about, since they're having difficulty lining up volunteers this year.
Vote centers can only be created in counties that use electronic poll books or that have access to the statewide voter registration system.
The third bill provides limited civil liability protection for the “good faith” actions individuals take when responding to a declared emergency related to a coronavirus-related epidemic or pandemic.
The intent here is to “help Idaho's economy recover in a safe and responsible manner, while encouraging careful planning, care and safety in responding to the pandemic,” Little said in a news release.
As initially drafted, both election bills would only be in effect this year, while the liability bill would sunset on July 1, 2023. However, lawmakers will have the ability to modify or amend any of these three bills as they see fit, just as they would during a regular session.
